Derbyshire addiciton recovery projects share £200k

Countywide projects that aim to help recovering drug and alcohol addicts have been given a share of more than £200,000 funding from the council.

Derbyshire County Council’s Recovery Grant will be shared between six projects that supporting people to develop new skills and rebuild their lives. The projects are:

n RISE at High Peak Food Bank, Buxton and Gamesley – funding for a coaching programme that will help people improve their physical and emotional health as well as take up work experience and employment opportunities

n Growing Lives, Derventio Charitable Trust, Erewash – funding to support people with learning new skills, training and help into employment

n Rhubarb Farm, Langwith – Funds to offer volunteer and training opportunities for people working at the farm

n Life Force, Natural Living, Beardwood Farm – Funding for a project to provide rural activities and training in farming practices, rural crafts, conservation and sustainability

n Horti-Culture, Wash-Arts, Erewash – Funding for an arts and gardening project to provide creative and practical opportunities to support people in recovery

n A-Spire Right at Chesterfield Football Club – Funding for a multi-sports programme to build self-confidence and improve diet, fitness, health and wellbeing.

The council’s health and communities chief Councillor Carol Hart said: “Giving people the long term skills to recover from an addiction is vital in giving them the chance to live a healthier, happier life.”

The Recovery Grant Scheme helps fund ongoing recovery opportunities that provide support beyond treatment.

For addiction advice, visit www.derbyshirerecoverypartnership.co.uk