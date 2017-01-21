Derbyshire man and fellow suspect are accused of murder after stabbing

Two men including a suspect from Derbyshire have been charged with murder following the death of a man in Halifax.

Dale Dwyer, 25, of Alma Street, Buxton, Derbyshire, and Christopher Churchill, 33, of Athol Close, in Ovendon, Halifax, were due to appear at Bradford Magistrates’ Court earlier today, Saturday, January 21, after they were charged with the murder of Darren Moorhouse at an address in Athol Close, Ovendon, Halifax, on Wednesday, January 18.

West Yorkshire Police detectives previously confirmed that a post mortem examination found that Mr Moorhouse, 49, died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Police were called to Athol Close, off Athol Road, in Ovenden, shortly after 1.15pm, on Wednesday, January 18, following reports that a man had allegedly been attacked.

Officers attended and found a man with serious injuries, according to police.

West Yorkshire Police also confirmed that he was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A 31-year-old woman arrested on Wednesday evening, January 18, has been released without charge.