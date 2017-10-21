Derbyshire man goes viral after giving shoes to homeless man

A Derbyshire man has gone viral after giving up his shoes to a homeless man.

Craig Wells gave the man - named only as Mark - his favourite pair of trainers after seeing him in Nottingham during a family meal.

The Good Samaritan then proceeded to walk around the city in only his socks until he could replace them.

Craig, who is from Chesterfield, said: “I was drawn to Mark walking along the street without any shoes on and his toes hanging out of his socks.

“Immediately I ran outside to catch him. He mentioned how he didn’t have any shoes and that he would love a pair.

“So I took my shoes off and gave them to him. He then started to cry and gave me the biggest hug saying how nobody has ever been so kind.

“As we left the restaurant he was outside. We hugged again made sure he had shelter for the night, told him he is loved and that we will be thinking and praying for him.

“There is nothing worse than self praise and I certainly don’t want it.

“What I do want is people to recognise that love is the greatest gift we have been given.”

Craig posted his encounter on Facebook as a challenge to others to help people less fortunate than themselves.

It has since been liked almost 10,000 times and has been shared more than 4,000 times.

The Derbyshire do-gooder says he has since had messages from people around the world saying they had been inspired by his act of kindness.