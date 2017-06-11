Derbyshire man in trouble with police for damaging Tory billboards

A man has received a police caution after admitting damaging or defacing two signs promoting Conservative MP Pauline Latham during the General Election campaign.

The damage was caused to two large canvases, one of which was fixed to a gate in Burley Lane in Quarndon.

Officers identified and arrested a 59-year-old Derby man in connection with the offences and he admitted damaging both.

He has now received a police caution for criminal damage.

Police have not named the man.

Mrs Latham won the Mid Derbyshire seat convincingly with more than 29,000 votes.

She told the Derby Telegraph: "I'm very pleased that the police have identified and taken action against this man and he was brought to justice.

"But he is only responsible for some of the damage, there are many others that damaged signs that we had to keep replacing.

"The damage has cost £600 and there are only so many times you can replace them because of time and funding.

"My husband spent four whole days putting up the replacements.

"It makes me really angry that these are people who do not want other people to have a view which is different to theirs.

"I really welcome people have different views and opinions on subjects but this is ridiculous.

"I firmly believe in freedom of expression and welcome proper debate on subjects and issues.

"This is just criminal damage though."

During the campaign, a large billboard promoting Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins was also damaged.