Derbyshire MP honours victims of Holocaust

Mid-Derbyshire MP Pauline Latham has pledged her commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day and to honouring those who were murdered during the Holocaust.

By signing the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, Mrs Latham also paid tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people.

The MP said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust. As the Holocaust moves from living history, to just history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.”