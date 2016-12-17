DERBYSHIRE MURDER LATEST: Family's tribute to 'much-loved' victim

The family of Claire Nagle (nee Paton), who died after being assaulted in Borrowash yesterday, has spoken of their sorrow.

Claire’s father Martin Paton, on behalf of all the family, said: “We are devastated at the loss of a much loved, beautiful and vibrant mother, daughter and sister, Claire.

“We believe this was a tragic incident for everyone involved and their families. We don’t want to apportion any blame and wish to be left alone to grieve as a family.

“We’d also like to thank everyone who has offered us messages of support.”

