Derbyshire police investigates reports of historic child abuse in football

Derbyshire Constabulary has revealed it is investigating historical allegations of child sex abuse against a former football coach.

A force spokesman said: "Allegations have been made against a 62-year-old man in relation to non-recent child sexual abuse.

"Derbyshire Constabulary has launched an investigation into these allegations.

"Derbyshire Constabulary encourages anyone who has been a victim of child sexual abuse to report it to the police.

"All allegations will be taken seriously and a thorough investigation will be launched no matter how long ago the abuse may have taken place."

The force would not confirm when or where the alleged offences happened.

Anyone who may have information about child sexual abuse should call Derbyshire Constabulary on 101.