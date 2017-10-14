Derbyshire police launch an investigation into a suspected attempted murder

Derbyshire police investigating a suspected attempted murder in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, October 14, are appealing for information.

A call was received from a member of the public at around 4am this morning reporting that a man had been injured in a car park on Orchard Street, Long Eaton.

Police stated that when officers arrived an 18-year-old man was found with serious injuries and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre where he remains.

Detective Inspector Graham Prince said: “It appears that there has been some sort of altercation between two groups of men in or near to Manhattan’s bar on Clifford Street.

“This then continued in the car park off of Orchard Street where an 18-year-old man has allegedly been hit by a car.

“I would like to speak to anyone that was in Manhattan’s or around the Orchard Street area between 3am and 4am this morning who may have information that would assist with the investigation.”

Two 18-year-old men, both from the Nottingham area, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 quoting reference number 17000443076 or call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.