Derbyshire’s Deputy Chief Constable reassures shoppers after terrorism arrests

Derbyshire’s Deputy Chief Constable is urging people to enjoy shopping and nightlife as usual following terrorism-related arrests.

Six people were arrested yesterday (December 12) on suspicion of offences under the Terrorism Act. Four of those arrested were from Derby. The arrests are linked to international-related terrorism.

The men, aged 22, 27, 35 and 36, remain in custody and were arrested on suspicion of engaging in the Preparation of an Act of Terrorism, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

This is an ongoing investigation led by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit, supported by local officers from Derbyshire. Two addresses in Normanton remain under cordon but no roads are closed.

DCC Peter Goodman said: “Derby is a multi-cultural city and everyone was shocked by yesterday’s arrests but have pulled together as a community.

“I want to reiterate that Derby is a safe place to live, work and visit, as it always has been. Come to Derby and go about your business as usual. Enjoy shopping here, enjoy our nightlife and everything the city has to offer.

“Extra officers are on patrol in Normanton to give people the chance to speak to us and share any concerns they have.”