Detailed plans have been submitted for old Thorntons site

Derbyshire County Council told the Belper News that work could start this year on transforming the derelict Thorntons site into a care home and leisure facility as plans take step forward.

The council has submitted three applications for the site, one to knock down the former factory on Derwent Street, and to build an integrated care centre with 40 private rooms, communal areas, public library and associated external landscaping and car parking.

An artist impression of how the former thorntons factory will look if it becomes a care home and library.

This follows on from the outline planning permission which was granted in 2015.

Glancy Nicholls Architects agent for Derbyshire County Council said in the design and access statement: “The Council had identified Belper as a key location for bringing together essential services including extra care housing, specialist residential care, relocation of the public library, and other community amenities.

“The council’s vision was to create an integrated scheme with complementary services and accommodation to create a successful and sustainable community development.”

The building is a heritage asset and was part of the industrial revolution during the 18th and 19th Centuries.

The site used to be the Castle Blouse factory under the ownership of the Nottingham Manufacturing Company, manufacturing blouses and hosiery, it then became a storage facility for Rolls Royce engines during World War Two and in 1947 was taken over by Thortons until 2004.

A fire destroyed much of the Thorntons factory in Belper, Derbyshire, in 2013.

A Glancy Nicholls spokesman said: “The site development will be phased in order to provide a comprehensive and holistic approach to the site. This in turn will ensure the development will be compliant with the Local Strategic Policies for the area and delivering services for the wider community.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: “The council has been planning this for some time and in 2015 outline planning permission was granted by Amber Valley Borough Council.

“We are now submitting a full detailed planning application for a 40-bed care home, together with a library to replace the existing Belper library, with facilities including a café that will be open to the public.

“An application for outline planning permission for non-residential facilities on the same site is also being submitted.

“If full planning permission is granted for our scheme we would hope building work would start towards the end of this year, but would anticipate being on site earlier than that to prepare the land.”