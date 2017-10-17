Diwali advice for Derbyshire residents

With Diwali just around the corner Derbyshire Fire and Rescue has issued tips on how to stay safe this festival season.

Diwali - which commences on Thursday, October 19 - is known as the ‘Festival of Lights’ in the Hindu religion and traditionally sees an increase in the use of candles, ‘divas’ (oil lamps) and fireworks. These are used as a representation of light which is a symbol of ‘goodness’ and to ward off ‘darkness and evil’.