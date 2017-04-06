Drink-driver is banned from the road after collision

A drink-driver who collided with a parked car has been banned from the road for 36 months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, April 5, how Laura Jayne Clifford, 28, of Watkinson Street, Heanor, had been driving a Ford Ka on Hassock Lane North, at Heanor, when the vehicle collided with a parked Ford Focus.

Prosecuting solicitor Angela Hadfield said: “It was about 12.35am, on December 11, when a Ford Ka drove into a parked Ford Focus.

“The owner of the Ford Focus heard the collision and saw a female getting out of the Ford Ka and it was Laura Clifford.

“She had a swelling to her face and had to be taken to the Queen’s Medical Centre.”

Mrs Hadfield added that while Clifford was in hospital she underwent a blood procedure and registered 166milligrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 80milligrammes.

Clifford, who has already been dealt with for a previous driving matter, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent said Clifford had consumed alcohol with a friend and she had no intention of driving but her ex-partner attended her home and there was an argument and she left in her car because she feared for her safety.

Magistrates, who expressed concern because this was Clifford’s second offence in a short period, sentenced her to a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Clifford was also disqualified from driving for 36 months but if she completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course the ban can be reduced.