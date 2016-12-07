Drink-driver must pay £492 and is banned from the road

A drink-driver has been ordered to pay £492 and been banned from driving for 12 months.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, December 6, how Richard Roberts, 47, of Beech Drive, Arkwright Town, was stopped outside his address where he failed a breath test.

Roberts pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit after the incident on November 16.

Magistrates fined Roberts £370 and he must pay £85 costs and a £37 victim surcharge. He was also banned from driving for a year.