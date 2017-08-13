Drink-driver strikes parked cars in Belper

A drink-driver has crashed into parked cars in Belper.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) said the offending driver was stopped on Nottingham Road and blew 135 during a breathalyser test - the national limit is 35. The driver was also found to be in possession of drugs.
Officers posted the above picture of a damaged vehicle on the social networking site Twitter yesterday morning.
Derbyshire Constabulary is unable to provide any further information at this time.
