Drink-driver strikes parked cars in Belper

A drink-driver has crashed into parked cars in Belper.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit (DRPU) said the offending driver was stopped on Nottingham Road and blew 135 during a breathalyser test - the national limit is 35. The driver was also found to be in possession of drugs.

Picture posted by @DerbyshireRPU on Twitter.

Officers posted the above picture of a damaged vehicle on the social networking site Twitter yesterday morning.

Derbyshire Constabulary is unable to provide any further information at this time.