Driver gets two-year ban after taking off in partner’s car after row

A motorist who committed driving offences after she drove off between Matlock and Buxton in her partner’s sports car after a row has been banned from the road for two years.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, November 30, how Jill Mitchell-Dean, 40, of St Mary’s Road, Manchester, took her partner’s Jaguar X Type without her consent and drove the vehicle despite a disqualification and without insurance.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told a previous hearing there had been an argument and the defendant took the vehicle without the owner’s consent to drive to her mum’s address at Manchester.

The court heard how the defendant had stopped at Buxton and decided to drive back to Matlock but the clutch went so she parked up and set off to her mother’s.

Mitchell-Dean pleaded guilty to taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent at Smedley Street, Matlock, and to driving while disqualified on the A6 and admitted using the vehicle without insurance after the incident on October 25.

Defence solicitor David Gittins said the defendant did not think clearly and she wanted to go to her mum’s home but there was no suggestion of poor driving and she soon realised she had done the wrong thing.

Magistrates sentenced Mitchell-Dean to a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 12 days.

She was also ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mitchell-Dean was also disqualified from driving for 24 months.