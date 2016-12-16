Drug addict may be thrown a lifeline after theft

A drug addict whose life has begun to unravel may be thrown a rehabilitative lifeline after she stole goods from a town centre store.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, December 15, how Victoria Palanzula Bowskill, 32, of Chapel Street, Brimington, Chesterfield, was spotted acting suspiciously at Boots, on Low Pavement, in Chesterfield, before security guards followed her and she handed over stolen goods.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said: “A security guard was made aware of Bowskill acting suspiciously as she selected aftershave and attempted to remove a security tag and was seen taking a Bluetooth speaker from the downstairs part of the store.

“Security lost sight of her and then she was seen with an empty basket leaving the store so they made town centre CCTV operators aware and she was seen at a bus stop at Beetwell Street.

“She was caught outside the Portland Hotel and she passed over a Bluetooth speaker and aftershave and eye drops.”

Bowskill admitted the theft and explained that she was on heroin and she needed the money and she had gone to the shop to take these products.

She pleaded guilty to the theft which happened on October 22.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said: “It’s a sad decline showing what drugs can do to people.”

Mr Brint explained that Bowskill has suffered a mental breakdown after suffering in an abusive relationship and after establishing a new relationship she was introduced to cocaine and heroin.

Her life deteriorated further, according to Mr Brint, and when she had no where to live she began staying with people on drugs and she was forced to do things which she was not proud of and would not have done these things if she had had a choice.

The court also heard how Bowskill stole the eye drops because she had an infection and she is seeking help to deal with her drug addiction.

District Judge Andrew Davison described Bowskill’s circumstances as “a sad, catalogue of events” and said her case should be considered by the probation service so she could be made subject to a rehabilitative order.

Bowskill’s case was adjourned until Monday, December 19, so a probation service report could be prepared and considered before she is sentenced.