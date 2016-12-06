Drunk woman warned to keep out of trouble

A woman has been given a warning with a 12 month conditional discharge after she was arrested for being drunk and disorderly.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, December 6, how Hayley Brusby, 24, of Wellington Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield, was swearing at her home after a dispute with her parents. Ian Shaw, prosecuting, said police were called after she had become drunk and was causing problems. He added that officers tried to engage with Brusby but she was swearing and “kicked-off”.

Brusby pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in public after the incident on November 18.

Bertie Mather, defending, said Brusby, who has a heart condition, has binge-drinking problems and her parents had decided not to let her go out. Brusby was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.