Drunken Chesterfield thug hit woman so hard he dislocated his own shoulder

A drunken thug hit a woman so hard during a “ferocious and sustained attack” he dislocated his own shoulder.

Then, when he called 999 for an ambulance, Leslie Salmon, of Cobnar Drive, Chesterfield, asked paramedics to treat him rather than the female he assaulted.

Jailing the 44-year-old for 46 weeks at Derby Crown Court, Judge Robert Egbuna said: “This was a sustained attack, so sustained that but for you dislocating your own shoulder during it, you would have continued to attack your victim.

“What you did to her was cowardly and showed arrogance and it is not the first time you have set about a woman.

“On this occasion you decided, following an argument and out of the blue, to set about this woman and that attack was ferocious.

“I have seen the pictures of the injuries you caused her and they speak volumes.

“You should be appalled with yourself that you left this woman in such a state.

“You beat her with your fists to her face and you had your hands around her throat.

“You were squeezing and squeezing to such an extent that she said she lost consciousness.”

Clive Stockwell, prosecuting, opened the case by listing some of Salmon’s previous convictions.

He told the hearing they began in 1998 and included racially aggravated threatening behaviour, being drunk and disorderly, criminal damage harassment and a number of assaults against women.

Mr Stockwell said on the day of the offence, October 30, Salmon and his victim had been drinking together and went back to his address where an argument began.

He said: “He began repeatedly punching her to the face and some of the images speak volumes.

“This must have been, the prosecution say, a sustained attack on her face.

“Both sides of her face had extensive bruising and she had swollen eyes on both sides.

“He punched her to such an extent that he dislocated his own shoulder.

“An ambulance was called and when they arrived they (paramedics) said it was more about the defendant’s shoulder than anything to do with any concern for her (the victim).”

Salmon, who appeared at court via videolink from HMP Nottingham, was arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, which he pleaded guilty to.

Nick Walsh, defending, said Salmons and his victim were known to each other and that the argument was over a former girlfriend of his.

He said: “He accepts he lost control and that the attack was sustained.

“He has pleaded guilty and that has spared the victim having to come to court to give evidence.”

As well as the jail term, Judge Egbuna handed Salmon, a restraining order not to contact the victim directly or indirectly or go to her home address.