Duffield Arts Festival set to return bigger and better

Duffield is to host its second annual arts festival next week with an action-packed programme that promises to be bigger, brighter and better.

This year’s event spans an entire week of fun and interesting events, starting on Monday, September 18 and ending in a bumper weekend of more than 50 things to see and do.

The theme of the festival is ‘The Beauty of Colour’ and throughout the week visitors will be treated to a dazzling array of performances, exhibitions and workshops.

Festival coordinator Jonathan Leach said: “This year’s festival certainly promises to be a colourful and fun event.

“We’ve arranged a fantastic programme of entertainment that really will offer something for everyone.”

Events will be taking place at lots of venues across the village, including Ecclesbourne School, the Weston Centre, the Pattenmakers Arms and the local churches.

Duffield library has activities arranged all week, and Duffield Meadows School will be offering a fun and exciting programme of events just for children.

Jonathan said: “There will be plenty of opportunities to get involved, including music, dance and drama workshops, children’s sessions and craft activities.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to try your hand at something new, as well as enjoying the huge variety of performances and exhibitions we’ve got planned.”

The week will once again incorporate the famous Duffield Scarecrow Festival, which this year has the theme of ‘Monumental and Memorable Moments in History’.

From Wednesday, the village will be populated by more than 70 scarecrows, and visitors will be able to take part in the scarecrow quiz and trail, and vote for their favourite.

Other highlights include an evening of wine and song at Croots Farm Shop on Tuesday, with a selection of Darley Abbey wines and James and Faye Fearn singing swing classics.

On Friday, the festival awards night will see Andy Cope tell a selection of stories, and music performances including a specially composed Duffield choir song and trumpeter Cat Johnston.

Then on Saturday, the Derbyshire Male Voice Choir, Derby A Cappella and Belper Rock Choir will perform a joint evening concert at Ecclesbourne School.

Tickets are available from Duffield News or online. For the full programme, see www.duffieldartsfestival.com.