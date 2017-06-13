Duffield family farm shop tastes fresh awards success

A Duffield farm shop famed for its fresh produce and homely café has added another top business award to its string of honours.

Croots Farm Shop, on Wirksworth Road, was named the winner of the People’s Choice Award for the Midlands at the Family Business United Awards 2017.

Steve Croot collected the award at a ceremony in London.

It was also chosen as runner-up in the Midlands Family Business of the Year category.

Steve Croot, who runs the business with his wife Kay, said: “It is wonderful to win the award as a family business, but none of what we do at Croots would happen without the fantastic staff that we have working here.

“They are like our extended family and I would like to thank them for all their hard work and support of our business.”

He added: “Thanks also to all our customers for their support, and to those who voted for us in the People’s Choice Award, and also to all those people who support local family businesses throughout the country.”

The awards were presented at a gala reception and ceremony at the May Fair Hotel in London on Thursday, June 8.

The night coincided almost exactly with the ninth anniversary of the day Croots first opened its doors.

Based at Farnah House Farm—the home of Kay Croot’s parents Jim and Sue Yates—the farm shop has gone from strength to strength since 2008.

Kay said: “Some of our team have been with us since the very beginning and are so loyal, as well as being great with customers.

“We have shared our progress with them, they understand what we are striving to deliver, live the same values and we look after them and treat them like part of a big family.”

The awards are organised by Family Business United, a magazine and resource centre that champions and celebrates the family business sector.

Now in their fifth year, the awards recognise the diversity, strength and depth of family firms across the UK and highlight the contribution they make to the UK economy.

Managing director Paul Andrews said: “We were delighted to pull together so many vibrant businesses, some that have succeeded for numerous generations, and others that are relatively young but have great values at the heart of what they do.

Croots is open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays. For more information, visit www.croots.co.uk.