Mid Derbyshire MP backs tougher laws on ivory trade

Mid Derbyshire’s MP has joined calls to end the UK’s ivory trade during a House of Commons debate triggered by a 100,000 signature petition.

Pauline Latham MP spoke out in the Westminster session on Monday, February 6, in which members considered a near-total ban on the trade of ivory in the UK.

Currently, it is legal to buy and sell pre-1947 ivory in the UK, but evidence shows that freshly carved pieces, taken by elephant poachers, are often disguised and sold as older pieces.

Mrs Latham said: “I am proud to have supported much needed reform along with MPs from across different parties, and more than 100,000 British citizens.”

In September 2016 the International Union for Conservation of Nature reported: “Africa’s overall elephant population has seen the worst decline in 25 years, mainly due to poaching.”

It is estimated that Savannah populations are declining at eight per cent per year.

Mrs Latham added: “The elephant, one of the world’s most magnificent creatures, is facing the threat of extinction.

“Tighter legislation would also help fight corruption and a criminal trade worth between $15-20billion a year.”

The government is expect to publish proposals for new lawas in the near future.