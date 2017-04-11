MP backs new Government litter strategy and £150 fines

Mid Derbyshire’s MP has said she will support plans to tackle the problem of litter by fining offenders up to £150 or imposing community service.

The Government is seeking to introduce a national litter strategy, and Pauline Latham MP believes it is the right approach to solving a costly problem.

Pauline Latham MP

According to recent figures, Amber Valley Borough Council spends £701,000 cleaning up public spaces every year.

Pauline said: “Litter is something that affects us all in Mid Derbyshire and blights our local environment. I want to make sure the constituency is a great place to live in, work in and the local economy can thrive.

“The litter strategy will make it easier for people to get rid of litter properly, creating an anti-littering culture and introducing tougher enforcement measures to hit thoughtless litter louts in the pocket.”

The proposals laid out by environment minister Andrea Leadsom include new measures to penalise offenders such as fines and orders to assist authorities in clean-up efforts.

There is also a call to improve the distribution of public bins, making it easier to throw away rubbish, and the recommendation that all offenders on community sentences help to clear up fly-tipped waste.

Pauline added: “We want to make sure Mid Derbyshire is a nice local environment for us to all enjoy and tackling litter is an important part of our drive to make the area a better place.”