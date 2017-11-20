Exhibition to reveal stories of Belper’s First World War survivors

The Belper in Wartime group are staging their latest exhibition 2-5pm this Saturday, November 25, at the Number 28 community Hall on Market Place.

Researchers have recently been looking into the lives of the men who survived the First World War, and how life changed in the town after the war ended.

Chairman Adrian Farmer said: “People’s lives were changed forever by the war. Much of the group’s previous work has been on ensuring people remember the fallen. Now we’ve looked at the men who came back, and the changes they faced.

“We’re hoping people will turn out to join us for tea and cake, and take a look back at Belper’s fascinating history.”

Wartime refreshments will be served in an echo of the Peace Celebrations held in the town in July 1919, pictured above.

The free exhibition has been funded through the University of Nottingham, as part of a Hidden Histories Project looking at the impact of war on local communities.

It will feature previously unseen photographs, stories and newspaper reports, and a talk by talk by Adrian and Dr Nigel Hunt starting at 4pm.