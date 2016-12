Santa has been spreading festive cheer on the streets of Amber Valley.

The man in red visited Heage while touring the area on the Rotary Club of Amber Valley’s sleigh.

Santas appearance delighted young and old.

Spokesman Andrew Loades said: “Children and adults enjoyed meeting and chatting with Santa, giving him hints of what they would like to see under the tree on Christmas morning.”

Meeting the special visitor.

All smiles for Santa.