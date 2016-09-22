Fighting Fit kickboxers prepare for fight nights

Fighters at Fighting Fit Kickboxing, based at Kilburn Village Hall, are preparing for fight-nights in both October and November after the club saw members enter the competitive ring for the first time in a decade earlier this year.

Josh Shaw, 26, Dean King, 35, and 19-year-old Jake Newcombe-Smith fought at Norton Parish Hall, Worcester, in the summer.

Josh Shaw will face Andy Keys for the WRSA Pro Arm Super Cruiserweight English national title.

Club founder Russ O’Keefe said: “The last event fuelled not only the current fighters to improve their fitness and their ability as kickboxers, but it has encouraged more of my students to step out of the shadows and have a go in future bouts.

“We currently have 10 students training to become fighters and they are all pushing really hard to achieve their goal.”

The latest event is on 15th October at the Genesis Centre, Alfreton, when Shaw, King and Newcombe-Smith will all be fighting again, together with newcomer Mark Smith, 42.

The four will be joined by newcomers Scott Rhodes, 34 and Callum Shelbourn,19 on 19th November for a fight night in Walsall.

O’Keefe said: “Scott and Callum are currently training hard in preparation for their first bout with me as their coach.

“It is an exciting time leading up to the end of the year before we all have a well-deserved break at Christmas.”

“After Josh Shaw’s last performance in Worcestershire he has been given the chance to fight for the vacant national title. This is a fantastic opportunity for Josh and for Fighting Fit Kickboxing.”