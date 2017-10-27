Fire service urge caution after injuries to have-a-go heroes

Officers from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service are urging people to think seriously before tackling a fire should it break out in the home.

The call comes after a four people sustained minor burn injuries in three separate incidents in as many days.

Spokesman Steve Ratcliffe said: “Our advice to people experiencing a fire at home is: get out, stay out and call 999.

“We give this advice to ensure people remain safe and minimise the risk of injury.”

On Saturday, October 21, an accidental fire broke out at 10.35pm in a house on Pyms Leys in Sawley.

One person sustained burns while attempting to remove a chip pan, and one suffered smoke inhalation.

At 6.30am on Tuesday, October 24, a toaster caught fire at Heath Court in Sinfin, and a woman suffered minor burns to her arm and leg while attempting to throw the toaster out of the window.

Later that day, the occupants of a home on Boulton Drive in Alvaston returned to the house after being out, an discovered a fire in an extractor fan above the cooker.

A man sustained minor burns to his right arm and had to be given First Aid by firefighters once they arrived at the scene.

Steve said: “We appreciate that in some circumstances people may feel they are able to tackle a small fire, especially when considering the risk to property by waiting for the fire service to arrive.

“However, we would ask people to seriously think about what is sensible and what may be considered a risk to your own safety before taking action.”

In the 12 months up to September 30, 2017, 12 people were injured whilst trying to tackle a fire themselves - 75 per cent of them were male.

Steve said: “I’d much prefer people think about how they can prevent these fires occurring in the first instance.”

Basic tips include fitting smoke alarms and testing them regularly, and never leaving cooking unattended.

For more detailed advice, see www.derbys-fire.gov.uk.