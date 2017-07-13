FOOD REVIEW: The Cock Inn, Mugginton

A beautiful sunny evening was the perfect excuse for a drive into the Derbyshire countryside and a meal at a pub and restaurant which has had rave reviews elsewhere.

The Cock Inn at Mugginton is located a stone’s throw from one of the county’s best-known country houses – Kedleston Hall and close to some of the most attractive scenery in the area.

The Cock Inn stood empty for 10 years but has reopened as essentially two venues in one:

A traditional pub with a modern and stylish restaurant alongside.

My partner and I chose a table outside as the weather was so good and we were soon visited by an attentive and well turned out waiter who took our drinks order. I opted for a pint of IPA, and my partner had a glass of Pinot Grigiot. The menu featured an excellent range of dishes, with the theme being pub classics given a twist.

Venison burgers and fish goujons joined by sharing boards and a tempting assortment of steaks and skewers from the grill.

I opted for the Devonshire crab and ripe mango salad as a starter and steak frites as main, while my partner went for the goat’s cheese starter and deep fried fish goujons to follow.

The starters arrived quickly and both were beautifully presented.

The crab salad was delicious, and the portion was just right for a starter – enough to get the taste buds going, but not enough to fill you up before the main event. Once again the waiter returned quickly to clear away the plates from our starters, and we didn’t have long to wait until the main courses arrived. My steak frites was served with mushroom, tomato and a peppercorn sauce. The steak was well done as requested, and was succulent and tasty. The skinny fries were also cooked to perfection.

My partner said the fish was also delicious. As with the starters, the portions were just right – we weren’t too full to enjoy a drink in the beautiful beer garden before leaving. Overall, I was thoroughly impressed with the Cock Inn. If you fancy some posh pub grub, in pleasant surroundings with excellent service, you won’t go wrong with a visit here.

Our verdict: 9/10