FOOD REVIEW: The Dog at Pentrich

Nestled away in the Amber Valley countryside is the tiny village of Pentrich.

I’ll be honest, despite my Sat Nav telling me the venue for my Saturday lunch date was little over 11 miles away from home, I had never been to the village or even heard of the The Dog at the Pentrich.

The spice salmon burger with red pepper and lemongrass jam

Situated in the heart of the pretty village, the Dog is an old stone building and inside is you will find a traditional British pub.

The Dog has two main areas; the bar where we opted to have our lunch and the restaurant, which has a separate menu.

It has a distinct cosy feel to it, with a burning fire in the corner the perfect backdrop for diners.

I can imagine it must feel very homely at night-time.

We arrived early for lunch but we were made more than welcome as we waited for the kitchen to open and food to be served.

As I was the designated driver, I opted for a soft drink - but there are plenty of decent beers on offer to suit the real ale connoisseurs among us.

As for the bar menu, it is packed with local produce and home-made dishes.

I opted for the spiced salmon with red pepper and lemongrass jam, which cost £9.50.

There were four of us in our party, with one going for beer-battered codling and chips, another opting for chicken caesar salad and the final member plumping for steak burger and salad.

My dish was rich in taste and the salmon was gorgeous.

I must admit, one of my downfalls is coleslaw - and the homemade variety at the Dog is simply sublime.

My only gripe from a hugely enjoyable lunch at the Dog was the price of additional chips, but nonetheless they were homemade - and you really can’t beat golden chips freshly made.

But a small black mark cannot take away from what was an enjoyable experience dining at the Dog.

So, a journey into the unknown it may have started as soon became a couple of hours of good food in nice, homely surroundings.

Yes, I can safely say we will be returning to The Dog at Pentrich. But next time I definitely won’t be needing the Sat Nav for our journey.

STAR RATING: 8

ADDRESS: The Dog at Pentrich, Main Road, Pentrich, DE5 3RE.

TELEPHONE: 01773 513360