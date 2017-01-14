Four men charged on suspicion of burglary in Amber Valley

Four men have been charged in connection with three burglaries across the borough and Derbyshire Police have issued advice to keep residents’ property safe.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Finnegan from the Burglary Unit said: “There have been a number of burglaries in the Amber Valley area recently.

“Officers are constantly gathering intelligence to help track down offenders and bring them to justice.

“I would like to remind the public to protect their property by using a burglar alarm, installing security lighting, use light timers when you are out and inform neighbours to keep an eye on your property when you are away.”

Jason Meakin, 37, of Hartington Street, Derby was charged by officers in connection with a burglary that took place on Beaumont Close in Openwoodgate on December 10 where jewellery and electrical items were stolen. He appeared in court and was remanded in custody.

A man from Nottinghamshire, Nathan Dixon, was arrested by officers in Bedfordshire on suspicion of burglary of a house on Derby Road in Swanwick where cash was stolen.

The 36 year-old of Knapp Avenue, Eastwood, was later charged in connection with the burglary that took place in December.

Two men were also arrested and charged this week in connection with a burglary in Heanor.

The burglary, where jewellery was stolen, took place sometime between Wednesday, January 11 at 1pm and Thursday, January 12 at 8.30am on Gladstone Avenue, Heanor.

John Andrews, 35, of Sedgwick Street in Langley Mill and Stuart Vaughan, 21, of Oxford Street, Ripley were arrested by officers in Heanor on Wednesday.

Both Andrews and Vaughan appeared at Chesterfield Justice Centre on January 12 are were both remanded in custody.