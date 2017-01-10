Funding boost for Notts and Derbyshire culture

The county’s hidden cultural gems will be revealed to a wider audience thanks to a funding boost.

Arts Council England is investing £150,000 in Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire’s tourism trade, to highlight what the two counties have to offer alongside new contemporary artworks.

The investment comes from the Arts Council’s Cultural Destinations programme, which gives arts and cultural organisations the resources they need to increase their reach and impact by working with the tourism sector.

The investment will help Nottingham Contemporary and its partners will build on the success of The Grand Tour, which invites visitors to discover hidden cultural treasures alongside new contemporary artworks.

Taking place in 2015 and 2016, the first two seasons of The Grand Tour offered tourists visiting Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire a short break with a difference. Now, the funding will support the research and development for two more seasons set to take place in 2018.

Peter Knott, Midlands area director at Arts Council England said: “Over the last two years it’s been great to see The Grand Tour offering local people and tourists the unique opportunity to discover hidden collections alongside great contemporary art, all while visiting a beautiful part of the country.

“We’re delighted to be supporting the development of two new seasons, which we hope will continue to encourage growth in the local visitor economy.”

A total of £800,000 will be invested in four projects across the Midlands in the future.