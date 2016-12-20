‘Go about your business as usual’ after Berlin, say police

Derbyshire police have urged residents to go about their business as usual in the wake of the Berlin terrorist attack.

An articulated lorry ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in the German capital yesterday, killing 12 people and injuring many more.

But Derbyshire police say that while they remain aware of the threat, there was no need for anyone in the county to change their plans as a result of the atrocity.

Assistant Chief Constable, Bill McWilliam, said: “The UK threat level hasn’t changed but that does not mean we are not monitoring events, liaising with intelligence services and checking tensions locally.

“We recognise that people may be concerned following the tragic events in Berlin but we would encourage you to go about your business as usual across Derbyshire.

“We always assess the police presence at any event where large crowds gather and we will continue to do so.”