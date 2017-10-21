Golf hotel in public vote for family business award

Leisure venue Morley Hayes has been shortlisted for two awards at this year’s Midlands Family Business Awards 2017.

The hotel, restaurant and golf venue, on Main Road in Morley, is the only Derbyshire company to be shortlisted in the Employer of the Year category, and is also up for the People’s Choice Award.

Managing director Andrew Allsop said: “As one of the main employers in the area, we’re incredibly proud to have been shortlisted for this prestigious award.

“Over the past 26 years we’ve worked hard to provide meaningful employment for our local communities.”

He added: “We are a strong family unit and our staff enjoy working in a family environment, which enables us to provide the excellent customer service that is synonymous with Morley Hayes.”

The People’s Choice Award is decided by an online public vote at http://bit.ly/2kfVReJ, open until October 31.

All other winners will be decided following an interview day and announced at a black-tie ceremony taking place on Thursday, November 9, at Derby Arena.