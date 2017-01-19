Grants of up to £35k for Derbyshire rural businesses

Rural businesses could benefit from up to £35,000 to help them grow, thanks to funding from the EU.

Derbyshire County Council is working with Derbyshire Economic Partnership to help distribute a £1.7m funding pot from the European Union to support rural businesses in parts of Derbyshire and Staffordshire.

The aim of the funding, known as LEADER funding, is to create more jobs, safeguard existing jobs, attract investment from the private sector to the areas and develop community services. Specific focus will be given to supporting farm productivity, tourism, heritage promotion and boost woodland economy through forestry improvements.

Businesses and community groups in rural areas of Derbyshire Dales and High Peak have until Friday, March 31, to apply for grants from £2,500 to £35,000 through the council’s Peak LEADER Rural Grants Scheme.

Grants are to help fund:

• Farm productivity and improvement

• Farm diversification

• Micro and small business support

• Developing rural services

• Small scale culture and heritage developments and improvements

• Rural tourism – new small tourist attractions

• Forestry improvements

Leader of Derbyshire County Council Councillor Anne Western said: “Businesses in rural areas are at the heart of their community and play a very important role in supporting the local economy and providing jobs for people living nearby.

“It’s a key priority of ours to support businesses and community groups to help them grow and develop.”

To apply, visit www.derbyshireeconomicpartnership.org.uk/rural-derbyshire/leader-in-the-peak.