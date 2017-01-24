Green Party leader announces Amber Valley visit

A top Green Party politician is to visit Amber Valley next week, meeting school children and party activists to discuss priority issues.

Caroline Lucas, the party’s co-leader, will visit Duffield and Belper on Friday, February 3.

The MP for Brighton Pavilion will be the guest of the Amber Valley Green Party, which was officially formed last year.

Sue MacFarlane, who will be standing as a Green Party candidate in the Derbyshire County Council elections in May, said she was delighted Caroline could find time in her busy schedule to visit the borough.

She added: “I am looking forward to being able to introduce her to our supporters.

“They are all working hard campaigning for the party as well as giving support to other local groups and organisations, but it will definitely be a fantastic boost to have Caroline motivate us even more.”

During the afternoon, Caroline will talk to students at The Ecclesbourne School in Duffield, where she will take part in a question and answer session, 1.40-2.30pm.

In the evening, she will address members, activists and volunteers at The Alton Manor Community Centre, in Gregorys Way, Belper, 6-7.30pm.

Caroline was re-elected to the party leadership in September 2016 on a joint ticket with Jonathan Bartley. She previously held the position in her own right from 2008-12.

Amber Valley members have carried out a doorstep survey of residents in Duffield in the last few weeks to find out their main concerns.

At the top of the list was protecting the NHS and the greenbelt but they were also worried about the lack of affordable homes in the area, the lack of facilities for young people and road safety.

