Gulliver’s Kingdom ‘working with the authorities’ over young woman’s head injury

Gulliver’s Kingdom have confirmed they are ‘working with the authorities’ over an investigation into a young woman’s head injury.

Police were called to the Matlock Bath theme park at around 3.30pm after a 19-year-old was found in the car park area with an injury to her head.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene, before being taken by ambulance to Royal Derby Hospital for a check-up and further treatment.

A spokesperson for Gulliver’s said: “We will be working with the authorities to ensure they have everything they need to investigate this matter fully.”

Police have said it is not clear at this stage how the woman came about her injuries and officers are investigating to establish whether or not any offences have been committed.

Anyone with information about the incident should call police on 101 quoting incident 619 of June 25.