Have you seen this stolen trailer?

Derbyshire police are appealing for help in tracing a stolen trailer.

It was stolen from the car park of St Matthew’s Church Erewash between 5pm Friday, March 31 and 9am Monday, April 3.

The trailer is manufactured by Ifor Williams and has ‘TY9450’ stamped on the offside.

Anyone who saw suspicious activity in the church car park, or has seen the trailer since can contact the officer dealing with the theft, PC Nicola Roberts at Ilkeston Police Station.

Call on 101 quoting reference number 17000 139 809, alternatively send her a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of the website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us