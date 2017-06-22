Have your say on the state of Derbyshire’s roads

Members of the public are being asked to have their say on the county’s roads and other transport services as part of a nationwide survey.

Derbyshire residents are to be asked what they think about how Derbyshire County Council looks after its roads and other transport services as part of the 2017 National Highways Transport Public Satisfaction Survey.

The survey is being sent out to 3,300 residents across the county who will be asked to rate how roadworks are managed, how congestion is dealt with and how well pavements and footpaths are looked after.

They will also be asked for their views on local bus services paid for by the council, road safety, cycling routes and how easy it is to get to and use other highways-related infrastructure, for example bus shelters. The results being published in mid-October.

This year 112 local authorities have signed up to take part in the questionnaire. The results rank individual authorities against each other for how well they are doing.

This year’s survey is the tenth and Derbyshire County Council has taken part since its launch in 2008.

Last year the council was ranked second overall compared to other participating county councils.

Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure Councillor Simon Spencer, said: “While we are compared to other councils this is not about point scoring but about identifying areas of best practice and sharing and learning from similar authorities.

“I’d encourage anyone who is sent one of these surveys to fill it in. We have pledged to spend more money on maintaining and improving our roads and by understanding what is important to local residents it helps us deliver the best services we can within available funds.”