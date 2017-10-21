Heage windmill to close for winter with web spinning event

Heage windmill be closing for the winter at the end of this month. Since its restoration in 2002, the final opening day has developed into a ceremonial event.

At noon on Sunday, October 29, visitors will gather in front of the mill to participate in spinning a huge elastic cobweb under the guidance of head spider Lynn Allen, which is then laid by the mill to ‘put it to sleep’.

Heage Windmill Society trustee Alan Gifford said: “Everyone is invited to come and join in this great communal event, with much enjoyment for all involved.”

The mill will briefly reopen on Sunday, December 3, when Santa Claus will be holding a grotto, and on the second Saturday of the month to sell flour.

Find out more at www.heagewindlmill.org.uk.