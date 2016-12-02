Public meeting in Belper to put spotlight on local health services

The future shape of local health services will be put under the spotlight at a meeting in Belper between residents and NHS leaders.

Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust is hosting the public meeting to allow people to air their views about the recently published Derbyshire Sustainability and Transformation Plan, Joined Up Care Derbyshire.

The plan sets out a five-year vision for the way health and social care services can be integrated across the county.

Chairman of the health trust, Prem Singh, said: “The sustainability and transformation plan will have far-reaching importance for how we organise and provide care to patients locally in the future.

“As it’s just been published, we felt people might like an early opportunity to talk about it and share their views.

“So we are replacing the usual trust board agenda to focus on this topic and opening the floor to discussion.”

The public meeting will be held on Thursday December 15 at Belper Town Football Club from 2pm.

As well as an opportunity for sharing views and ideas about NHS and social care provision, there will also be a presentation from Ifti Majid.

The publication of the Derbyshire Sustainability and Transformation Plan follows close working by all country-wide health and social care organisations to examine how care can be as efficient and effective as possible for patients over the next five years.

The plan, outlining local priorities for Derbyshire, was submitted to NHS England in October, as well as plans covering every other area of England. It was the first to be published in the East Midlands on November 18, and can be viewed at www.southernderbyshireccg.nhs.uk/joinedupcarederbyshire.

Also at the meeting, the executive and non-executive members of Derbyshire Community Health Services NHS Foundation Trust will also be supporting Save the Children Fund’s Christmas Jumper Day, just one day early, to raise money to help transform children’s lives.

Christmas Jumper Day has become a popular way of supporting the charity each December – with people from all walks of live pulling on a “pullover for pounds” – and wearing it in place of their more sober everyday work wear.

Mr Singh added: “It will bring a bit of contrast to what I’m sure will be interesting and serious discussions about health services arising from the Derbyshire Sustainability and Transformation Plan.”

For more information about the meeting, contact trust secretary Kirsteen Farrar on 01773 525065 or email kirsteen.farrar@nhs.net.