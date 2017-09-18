Volunteers wanted in Yorkshire for trial aimed at preventing falls

AN INVENTOR from Sheffield has won an international award to help launch an innovative walking aid to help people who have less balance because of neuro-disabilities.

Andrew Morgan set up exyo, the company that creates the aids, with two fellow mechanical engineering graduates from the University of Sheffield.

The ‘WILD walker’ has been in development for three years, and the company will use the £13,500 prize from the WeWork Creator Awards to manufacture their first batch of 25 walkers.

Mr Morgan sad the aid would help to “change the lives of those who have less balance because of neuro-disabilities.”