Horsley Woodhouse pub beard bet raises £690 for charity

Regulars at a Horsley Woodhouse pub have raised more than £600 for charity after one of them won a bet by not shaving for three months.

Gardener Kev Starbuck, 60, took the challenge when it was laid down by Andrew Kay and Kurt Tribbensee, his fellow customers at the Old Oak Inn on Main Street.

Kev Starbuck was cheered on by pub regulars as he got his clean look back.

Kurt said: “It was a drunken Saturday night back in October and someone showed me a photo of Kev with long hair. I’ve known him a few years and have never seen him with hair on his cheeks or on his head.

“I bet Kev that I’d put £50 behind the bar for him and £50 to Macmillan Cancer Support if he did not shave his head or face for three months. The challenge was accepted.”

Kev has been clean shaving his head for more than 30 years, so it was not an easy bet.

He said: “It took about a week to decide, then I just got on with it.

“I didn’t enjoy it, the beard was getting on my nerves when I was eating or having a drink. I looked down and out.”

As word got around the pub about the challenge, more and more customers started adding to the fundraising.

By the time Kev came to shave it off, the total had grown to more than £600 behind the bar, plus £90 online.

Sponsors gathered in the pub to watch Kev get sheared on Friday, January 20.

He said: “I’m glad to be rid of it, and back to normal, but I’m even more glad we’ve raised so much.

“Thanks to everyone who chipped in, and Andy and Kurt for organising everything.”

To add to the fundraising, visit http://bit.ly/2kpfz2L.