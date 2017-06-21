How have you been keeping cool in the rising temperatures?

Searches for water parks, lidos and beaches have increased by an average of 277 per cent this week, as parents seek out splash parks to make the most of the UK heatwave.

Day Out With The Kids has revealed a record number of searches for water attractions over the last seven days, as parents look for ways to keep cool in the soaring temperatures.

The site has seen searches for lidos increase by over 550% compared to last week, with splash parks and swimming pools beating more traditional day out destinations like theme parks and tourist attractions for the first time. Searches for UK beaches have also increased by 263%, and water parks by 213%, with many selling out in advance or reaching capacity.

Catherine Warrilow, Head of Brand at Day Out With The Kids, said: “The weather is often such a huge deciding factor when it comes to days out, and the luxury of the hot weather means that it’s easier to escape for an hour after school, and spend more time outdoors, like eating al fresco.

“Beaches, lidos and waterparks lend themselves just as easily for a quick after-school visit as they do for a full day out, so they’re a fantastic option for parents looking to entertain the kids during the summer.”