How many acid attacks have taken place in Derbyshire?

There have been 11 reported cases of acid attacks in Derbyshire in the last five years, it can be revealed.

A Freedom of Information request to Derbyshire Constabulary has found that 11 cases of acid attacks have been reported to the force between 2012 and 2016.

The figures show there was:

- One acid attack on a 45-year-old man in 2012

- No reported cases in 2013

- Two attacks on women in 2014 (aged 48 and 52) and four attacks on men (aged 49, 49, 55, 67)

- Two attacks on women in 2015 (aged 41 and 62) and two on men (aged 34, other age not known)

- No attacks in 2016

Yesterday, two teenagers were arrested for allegedly throwing acid on five people during a 90-minute spell on Thursday night.

Since 2010, there have been more than 1,800 reports of attacks involving corrosive fluids in the capital.