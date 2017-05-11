Hundreds join Horsley run to fundraise for village hall

The roads of Horsley were full of sweat and laughter at the weekend as the village staged its third annual run.

More than 220 people laced up their trainers and lined up for either the four-mile cross country course or a more gentle fun run on Sunday.

The 4 mile runners setting off.

David Pinion, secretary of the village hall management committee, said: “It was an excellent day, and all the comments were really positive. People love the chance to run this route.”

The four-mile course took in fields and footpaths including parts of the Golden Valley.

The run is a village tradition which the committee revived three years ago as a fundraiser towards a new hall in Horsley.

David said: “There was a heartening sense of community to the whole thing. We’ve got the logistics nailed on now, and it’s firmly established as a date for the calendar.

“We must have had 50 people helping out as marshals, or on the barbecue - but the biggest thanks go to Peter and Jane Holden who led the organising.”

He added: “We’re still counting up how much was raised this weekend, but it’s made a good contribution.

“We’ve found about £150,000 for the project so far, and our first grant applications are going in this month to try and secure the rest.”