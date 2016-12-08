Hundreds queue for opening of new Belper Aldi store

More than 200 hundred people queued for the eagerly-anticipated opening of Belper’s new Aldi food store.

The Chapel Street supermarket opened its doors to shoppers for the first time at 8am on Thursday morning.

Gordon Melbourne won the star prize.

To celebrate the opening, Aldi handed out golden envelopes to the first 100 people in the queue, each containing a prize.

Lucky customers won a variety of prizes, with Gordon Melbourne claiming the star prize of a new TV after queuing from the early hours of the morning.

Store Manager Kev Males said: “There was a great buzz at the store opening this morning, and it was great to meet our new customers.”

The store was officially opened by children from Belper Town JFC, who showcased their new Aldi-branded football kits following the store’s recent sponsorship of the team.

Aldi Store Manager Kev Males and Belper Town Juniors declare the store open.

The store will also be donating a range of Christmas goodies to the Claire House Children Hospice.

“We hope everyone enjoyed the day and we’d like to say a big thank-you to the Belper Town Juniors for helping us celebrate,” added Mr Males.

Aldi said the new store, which stands at 1,254sqm and provides 156 car parking spaces, has created 30 new jobs.

The opening times are Monday to Saturday, 8am-10pm; and Sunday, 10am-4pm.

Belper Town Juniors reveal their new Aldi rain jackets.