ICE UPDATE: Road and school closures in Derbyshire

This the current situation in terms of road and school closures in Derbyshire.
Roads
The A54 Cat and Fiddle, A57 Snake Pass and A53 Axe Edge are now open. The A6024 Holme Moss, remains closed due to snow and ice.
Other high ground routes are passable but there is the possibility of ice, particularly on untreated surfaces.
Schools
Peak Forest Primary School - now closed
Hague Bar Primary School - closed
Earl Sterndale CE Primary School - closed
Peak School, Chinley - closed
Crich Church of England Infant School - closed
Monyash CE Primary School - will open at 10am - keep checking
Youlgrave All Saints Primary School - closed all day
Buxton Community School - will open at 10am
St Thomas More School - will open at 10am
Chapel-en-le-Frith High - open as normal
Charlesworth Primary School - closed
Burbage Primary School - closed
Hope Valley College - open as normal
Harpur Hill Primary School - will open at 10am
Fairfield Infant and Nursery school - planning to open at 10
Fairfield Endowed Junior School - will open at 10
St Anne’s Primary in Buxton - will open at 10am
Hadfield Nursery School - closed
New Mills School - will open at 10:10am