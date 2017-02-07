Jealous boyfriend kicked and dented his partner’s car

A jealous boyfriend lashed out at his girlfriend’s car and kicked in a door after he had accused her of flirting with another man.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, February 1, how Jordan Hockney, 24, of Church Street, Barlborough, punched the passenger side window of his partner’s car, verbally abused her, and struck the passenger side door before getting out and slamming and kicking the door.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “They had pulled up at a service station to get food and he went to McDonald’s and a man had been talking on a phone and the defendant’s partner thought the man had said hi to her and she said hello back.

“The defendant asked her why are you flirting with that old man and he returned back to the car after getting food and punched the passenger car window and said he hated her and called her a horrible bitch and said she had left him at the services.”

The defendant continued arguing, according to Mrs Haslam, and he hit the inside of the car including the interior passenger door and she said get out and he slammed the passenger door closed and kicked the door causing a dent.

Hockney told police his partner was being “mardy” and she had smiled at another man and he thought she was flirting and they had argued and he admitted kicking the car door.

The defendant, who has a caution for assault, pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage after the incident on January 16.

Defence solicitor Julie Page said the complainant, who works as a care worker, had made a comment about an elderly male carer and the defendant felt her comment was not appropriate and the argument had continued.

Magistrates fined Hockney £264 and ordered him to pay £400 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.