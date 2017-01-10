Search

Jealous man is jailed after attacking ex’s pal

Pictured is Luke John Varley, 30, of Gibfield Lane, Belper, who was jailed for 24 weeks for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Pictured is Luke John Varley, 30, of Gibfield Lane, Belper, who was jailed for 24 weeks for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

A jealous boyfriend carried out a prolonged, unprovoked attack on a man after accusing him of sleeping with his ex-partner.

Component:1.8325858.1484036954, , ,$mergedBody