Jealous thug attacked ex-partner and damaged her phone and vacuum cleaner

A jealous thug has been given a community order for 18 months after he assaulted his former partner and damaged her mobile phone and vacuum cleaner.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard during a sentencing hearing on Thursday, October 26, how Peter Greene, 33, of Hardwick Drive, Arkwright Town, had gone into a rage after his partner of the time, of Darley Dale, arranged to meet up with a male friend.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “Everything was fine but he got jealous on August 18 at home when an argument started because she had arranged to meet a male friend from her school days.”

Mrs Bickley added that the defendant began shouting at his partner’s home in Darley Dale and he lifted up a table with her coffee on it and the table struck her and the coffee went over her pyjamas.

The defendant followed the complainant into a bedroom shouting and asking to see her phone while insulting her, according to Mrs Bickley, before he grabbed her phone and threw it four or five times against a wall and stood on it.

Mrs Bickley added that Greene then kicked and broke a vacuum cleaner and the complainant felt she was forced to leave the property for her own safety.

The court heard how Greene was found guilty of assault by beating after a trial on Tuesday, October 24.

He was also found to have damaged the vacuum cleaner after a Newton Hearing when he had admitted kicking the vacuum cleaner but claimed he had not broken it.

However, Greene fully admitted damaging his ex-partner’s mobile phone.

Defence solicitor Kevin Tomlinson said Greene had been arguing about text messages on the phone suggesting she was meeting someone and it was purely friendly but he had not seen that way.

Greene always accepted flipping the table over but questioned whether his ex-partner had been injured, according to Mr Tomlinson, and he had accepted kicking the vacuum cleaner but claimed he had not damaged it.

The court heard how Greene was remanded in custody and had faced other matters which were dismissed but in the meantime he had spent nine weeks behind bars.

Mr Tomlinson added: “When in prison he was assaulted and needed medical treatment. He found the whole time a particularly awful and distressing experience.”

Magistrates revoked an existing community order which Greene was serving for a previous conviction and imposed a new 18 month community order with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £160 compensation, £100 costs, an £85 victim surcharge.

Greene was also made the subject of an 18 month restraining order.