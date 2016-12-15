The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the December 15 edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Assault

Kara Louise Watts, 33, of West Crescent, Duckmanton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £200 costs.

Daniel Jon Newark, 26, of Derby Road, Chesterfield. Convicted of assaulting a police constable. Community order to last until December 1, 2017, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Fined £40 and must pay £100 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge. Convicted of failing to surrender to custody. No separate penalty.

Ricky Lee Walker, 33, of Kipling Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable. Pleaded guilty to resisting a police constable. Committed to prison for 24 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until December 4, 2018. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs and £50 compensation. Pleaded guilty to damaging a baby’s cot. No separate penalty.

David Dixon, 52, of Leabrooks Road, Somercotes. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order in that he failed to perform work. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of assault by beating. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of 16 weeks suspended for 12 months implemented as 16 weeks of custody.

Jamie Lee Lancashire, 30, of Chestnut Avenue, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Andrew Carlile, 55, of Talbot, Hasland, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to assault be beating. Community order to last until June 6, 2018, with a Building Better Relationships programme and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 80 hours of unpaid work. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Other

Amey-Lou Duggins, 25, of Howells Place, Mastin Moor, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Fined £40. Failed to comply with a further community order by failing to attend with the responsible officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the second community order of stealing various goods valued at £93.15 belonging to B&M Bargains. Committed to prison for six weeks suspended for 12 months with a six-week curfew.

Martin James Powell, 35, of No Fixed Abode. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment. Fined £40.

Daniel Lee Parkes, 40, of Duke Street, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield. Found guilty of being drunk and disorderly in public. Fined £60 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £100 costs. Found guilty of using threatening behaviour. Fined £60.

Harley Holland, 26, of Flamsteed Crescent, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment. Committed to prison for ten days.

Callum Eric Baines, 33, of Chesterfield Road, Alfreton. Found guilty of using threatening behaviour towards police officers. Found guilty to two counts of assaulting a police constable. Must pay £50 compensation. Found guilty to three counts of resisting a police constable. Found guilty of failing to surrender to custody. Pleaded guilty to damaging a door belonging to Premier Inn. Must pay £141.25 in compensation. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Paul Aaron Wells, 32, of Chapel Street, Brimington, Chesterfield. Criminal Behaviour Order made for five years following a conviction for offences of outraging public decency. Ordered not to go to Chesterfield town centre except to attend solicitors or to access homeless services. Not to congregate in a public place in a group of two or more in a manner likely to cause alarm. Not to enter commercial premises if he has been banned from that premises by any owner. Not to remain on commercial premises or medical establishments if asked to leave by any owner. Not to be drunk or to consume alcohol in public. Not to encourage others to act in a manner likely to cause alarm.

Maurice Geoffrey Wilson, 32, of Arundel Close, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment. Fined £50.

Wayne Martin, 36, of Birchwood Crescent, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using a colour TV receiver without a licence. Fined £250 and must pay a £20 victim surcharge and £120 costs.

Bradley Joseph Gaunt, 24, of Broom Drive, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a kitchen window. Community order to last until December 6, 2017, with a three-month curfew and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until November 6, 2017. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Joe David Harrison, 23, of Bank Street, Brimington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a fire door, bathroom door, thermostat, intercom and window handle belonging to Stoneham Home Group. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Must pay £500 compensation.

Susan Waller, 55, of Central Drive, Calow, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control. Must keep dog under control in a secure garden, on a lead or muzzled in public, and it is to be subject to third party insurance. Community order to last until December 7, 2017, with 80 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £250.68 and £300 in compensation. Disqualified from keeping a dog for three years. Pleaded guilty to having a dog in contravention of a two-year ban. No separate penalty.

Motoring

Aaron Bingham, 27, of Lansbury Road, Eckington. Proved in absence that he drove without due care and attention. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 56 days. Proved in absence that he used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty.

Alistair Holland, 20, of High Street, Tibshelf. Pleaded guilty to speeding. Fined £175 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Joan Hellaby, 72, of Mill Lane, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £276 and must pay a £27 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Theft

Andrew McCreadie, 38, of Didcot Close, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing a Hoover. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing perfumes. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing a drill. Admits failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison. Committed to prison for 37 weeks. Must pay £50 and £69 in compensation.

Leroy Antony Ashmore, 36, of Bromehead Way, Newbold, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing five bottles of spirits. Must pay £116 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing five bottles of Jack Daniels. Must pay £150 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing four bottles of Jack Daniels. Must pay £96 compensation. Indicated a guilty plea to stealing four more bottles of Jack Daniels, Committed to prison for 16 weeks suspended for 18 months. Banned from Asda stores for 12 months. Must participate in a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Neil Melvin Swallow, 29, of Willow Garth Road, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing ten packs of steak. Fined £120 and must pay £50 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.